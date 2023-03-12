Seekonk Superintendent Rich Drolet departing the end of the school year to take the same post overseeing King Philip schools obviously impacts two local school systems.
Drolet, who has been overseeing Seekonk schools since 2018, will replace retiring King Philip Superintendent Paul Zinni on July 1, pending the successful completion of contract negotiations, it was announced Wednesday.
“After a comprehensive search process that began with 14 well qualified candidates and was narrowed to four outstanding finalists, the King Philip School Committee is thrilled to share that by a unanimous vote, Dr. Rich Drolet has been offered and has accepted the position of superintendent overseeing our regional school district,” school committee Chairman Trevor Knott said in a followup email.
The appointment at a school board meeting Monday followed two sessions interviewing the finalists the previous week.
The other finalists were Alexandra Montes-McNeil, assistant superintendent in Needham; Brian Ackerman, assistant superintendent of the Dudley-Charlton Regional School District; and Peter Marano, superintendent of Bellingham schools.
Ackerman last year was finalist for Plainville superintendent, and Marano was a finalist two years ago for superintendent in North Attleboro.
Zinni will work with Drolet “to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities between now and the end of June,” Knott said.
Drolet, 46, told The Sun Chronicle it was a “personal decision” to move on from Seekonk. He resides in North Smithfield, R.I.
Seekonk school officials are moving to fill the pending vacancy.
“The Seekonk School Committee is committed to continuous improvement for our district and for those individuals who serve our district. It is always bittersweet when a valued member of our team moves on, however we are genuinely happy for Dr. Drolet to pursue professional growth and development at KP,” school board Vice Chairwoman Kim Sluter said via email.
“Dr. Drolet has many accomplishments at Seekonk over the past several years and his successor will have the opportunity to capitalize on that momentum,” Sluter added.
Drolet earned “Proficient” or “Exemplary” in all of his annual evaluations, she noted.
“Our community will begin a superintendent search shortly and we look forward to working closely with Dr. Drolet through the remainder of his tenure at Seekonk,” Sluter said.