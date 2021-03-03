SEEKONK — The April 5 annual town election will feature a lively contest for two board of selectmen seats.
Competing along with incumbents David Viera and board vice chairman Christopher Zorra for the three-year terms will be former fire chief Michael Healy, former selectman Nelson Almeida and Doug Brown.
The five candidates filed nomination papers by the recent deadline.
Jeffery Starr Mararian, who has run for town boards several times in the past and often as a write-in candidate, is mounting another such effort, this time for board of selectmen.
School committee members Kimberly Sluter and Noah Escaler are running unopposed for re-election to three-year terms.
Others who will be listed on the ballot and facing no opposition are board of assessors member Paul Buckley, library trustees vice chairwoman Sharon Connors and Cynthia Corbett, and Joseph Chauvin for water commission.
All seats are for three years.
Nobody took out nomination papers for a five-year planning board seat, two-year assessor seat and five-year housing authority spot, and those can be filled by write-in candidates.
Planning board vice chairman James Roach and housing authority member Claudette Lockwood are not running.
The last day to register to vote in the election is March 16. To register or check your voter status, go to: vote.gov/register/ma.
Absentee ballot applications are available at www.seekonk-ma.gov under Dept. Town Clerk/downloadable forms, or by calling the town clerk’s office at 508-336-2920.
