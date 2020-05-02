SEEKONK -- Local police arrested a person following a shooting incident Saturday night.
Police responded to the area of Pine Street and Woodland Avenue for a report of shots fired.
"No one was injured and we believe this was not a random event," police said.
The incident is being investigated by Seekonk Police Detectives and there is no active threat to the public, police added.
