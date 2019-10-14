SEEKONK — The deputy police chief in Walpole is expected to be named Seekonk’s new police chief.
Selectmen at their meeting Wednesday will be asked by Town Administrator Shawn Cadime to confirm the appointment of Christopher MacKenzie.
MacKenzie, a longtime Walpole resident, had been a lieutenant and patrol commander in Walpole before being named deputy chief and second in command in September 2015.
As deputy chief, MacKenzie has been the executive commander and investigative commander of the department. His duties have included hiring, capital budget planning, and media relations, as well as overseeing the detective and internal affairs divisions.
MacKenzie has risen swiftly through the ranks, having been a patrolman in 2011 before becoming a sergeant. He joined the Walpole department in 1998 and is a certified Crime Prevention Officer.
The Seekonk chief’s position had been posted with the Massachusetts Municipal Association, Massachusetts Chiefs of Police, and on the town’s website.
Frank John resigned as Seekonk police chief, effective July 31, after several months of speculation why he wasn’t working. Selectmen in June accepted the resignation for the purposes of retirement.
John had been on the job just half a year when he was placed on administrative leave in early March, and an investigation of an unspecified situation was conducted by town officials.
Deputy Police Chief David Enos, a former lieutenant who was appointed by John to that new position in February, has been overseeing the police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.