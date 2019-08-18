SEEKONK — A fire official from East Providence Fire Department is expected to become the town’s new fire chief.
Selectmen at their meeting Wednesday night are scheduled to appoint Frederick MacDonald to the post at the recommendation of Town Administrator Shawn Cadime.
MacDonald has been a lieutenant on the East Providence department and has been involved with that department’s technical rescue team, the Rhode Island Fire Instructors Association and other areas.
Interviews of candidates have been conducted in recent weeks.
Deputy Fire Chief Allan Grocott had been serving as acting fire chief since Michael Healy retired as chief in April, but Healy has been brought back “to help with the transitions that we are currently going through with public safety,” Cadime said.
He said those transitions, in addition to the fire chief’s retirement, included a newly-appointed deputy fire chief, the director of communications taking a job with another community and the fire chief’s executive assistant being promoted to the position of director of communications. The latter job has been filled by the police chief’s executive assistant.
“Chief Healy has agreed to help the town with the transitions and stay on until we are able to transition to a new fire chief,” Cadime said.
Healy became chief in September 2014.
As for the search for a new police chief, the position has been posted with the Massachusetts Municipal Association, Massachusetts Chiefs of Police, and on the town’s website, Cadime said.
Frank John resigned as police chief, effective July 31, after several months of speculation why he wasn’t working. Selectmen in June accepted the resignation for the purposes of retirement.
John had been on the job just half-a-year when he was placed on administrative leave in early March and an investigation of an unspecified situation was conducted by town officials.
Deputy Police Chief David Enos, a former lieutenant who was appointed by John to that new position in February, has been overseeing the police department.
