SEEKONK — Starting today, shopping in the many stores in town will be a bit different.
The town joins a growing list of communities to ban plastic stores bags, encouraging the use of reusable cloth and/or paper bags for environmental reasons.
Residents at the May annual town meeting voted overwhelmingly to implement the ban beginning Jan. 1.
The regulations, proposed by a citizen petition, ban the typical, thin plastic check-out bags at stores, except for such items as produce, meat and other wet items. The ban begins being phased in today, with larger stores first facing the restrictions.
In November 2018, Mansfield became the first in the Attleboro area to have such a ban. A ban in Attleboro went into effect Oct. 1.
And Plainville and Wrentham residents, at their June annual town meetings, backed bylaws phasing in bans depending on the size of the store.
Supporters of the restrictions contend plastic bags harm the environment in many ways. The bags, made from petroleum byproducts, don’t biodegrade but break down into small pieces called microplastics that enter the environment, are eaten by wildlife, pollute waterways, and enter the food chain. They clog storm drains and recycling machinery and help fill up landfills.
The Shop & Shop off Route 6 in Seekonk is giving away 300 reusable bags to customers on a first-come, first served basis beginning today.
