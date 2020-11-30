SEEKONK — A local lawmaker says the state’s college athletes should be able to be paid for the use of their name or likeness.
State Rep. Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk, says he plans to file legislation in January that would allow Massachusetts to join California, Florida, and other states that are moving to allow athletes to benefit from the lucrative market of college sports.
Howitt said punishment levied on the UMass-Amherst women’s tennis team last month by the NCAA is another example of why college athletics needs major reform. The team was disciplined due to “an improper benefit,” which was self-reported by the school to the NCAA.
The benefit, Howitt said, consisted of a $252 reimbursement in 2017 for a phone jack intended for athletes living on campus. It was mistakenly given to two female athletes living off-campus in their annual scholarship stipend.
The NCAA went on to vacate three years of victories for the team including their 2017 Atlantic-10 Championship, Howitt said.
The association’s action has caused a furor in the sport. Officially, the NCAA responded that, regardless of knowledge, fault or intent, the athletes were technically ineligible, which forces the games in which they appeared to become forfeits.
“This is another embarrassing and shameful action by an NCAA that is inconsistent with their model to provide educational opportunities and fair competition.” Howitt said.
“We should not wait for more congressional or NCAA inaction,” he added. “I am calling on my Democratic and Republican colleagues to send a message to the NCAA that state leaders will protect their students from any infringement of their economic freedom and rights, as we would any other citizen. This is not a partisan issue, this is a matter of doing the right thing.”
