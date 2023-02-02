SEEKONK -- A police department veteran and second in command has been chosen to be the town’s new police chief.
Deputy Police Chief David Enos was sworn in at the selectmen’s meeting Wednesday night as chief.
Enos, a 19-year veteran, rose to become the town’s first deputy chief in 2019 and soon led the department on an interim basis for over a year after the resignation of Chief Frank John.
He succeeds Chief Dean Isabella, who was appointed in December 2020 and was ousted two weeks ago.
The town rescinded Isabella’s contract, which was set to end in December 2023. He has filed a federal lawsuit against the town alleging there was no cause for his removal.
Town Manager Shawn Cadime said Isabella’s contract was rescinded because the department needed a “directional shift.”
In a statement made Wednesday night, selectmen Chairman Justin Sullivan praised members of the department for the “integrity and professionalism” they have shown in the past several weeks during the transition.
In the statement, which he provided to The Sun Chronicle Thursday, Sullivan said the department needs a leader who understands the community and the organization.
“More importantly, the department needs a leader whose primary role is to do what is best for the officers in their care. David Enos is that leader,” Sullivan said.
He praised Enos for the way he led the department on an interim basis John resigned in July 2019 after serving only six months in the position.
“He accepted his role as the first deputy police chief, with no path laid out before him, and quickly found himself in charge of a department in need of direction,” Sullivan said.
“He never once said ‘“I’ or asked what it meant for him,” Sullivan said. “His only concern and priority was seeing that the department continued to move forward safely and professionally.”
“We are incredibly fortunate that we have someone willing to lead the department with the care and thoughtfulness needed during these times,” Sullivan said.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
