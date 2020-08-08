SEEKONK — School committee members Monday are deciding on a school reopening plan.
The virtual meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. from the media center of Seekonk High School.
The public can participate by visiting www.seekonk.k12.ma.us for more information. Also on the agenda is a revised school calendar and consideration of approval of digital learning specialist positions.
The reopening plan has to be sent to the state Department of Education next week.
Many area schools are going with a hybrid plan — a mixture of remote home learning and in-school classes. The state is also allowing school districts to start mid-September.
