One area town announced Thursday it will provide a warming center for residents as the coldest weather this winter and possibly in several years is forecast to arrive Friday and last into early Sunday.
The Seekonk Senior Center at 540 Arcade Ave. will be open 8 a.m. to noon Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for residents who need to keep warm.
The thermometer is forecast to drop into the single digits and possibly below zero Friday night and Saturday, but those temperatures are nothing compared to projected feel-like temps from strong winds.
The National Weather Service in Norton has upgraded a wind chill watch to a wind chill warning from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m Saturday.
Wind chill temperatures are forecast to run as cold as 30 degrees below zero Friday night into Saturday as polar air sweeps into the region.
“Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero,” the weather service said. “The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.”
Friday morning should see temperatures in the upper teens that will drop to around 10 in the early afternoon and low single digits by early evening, meteorologists say.
The feel-like temps should run to single digits Friday morning and around 15 below Friday night.
Early Saturday the thermometer is expected to read 5 to 8 degrees below zero and only make it up to the mid-teens during the day.
Typical daily highs this time of year run in the upper 30s.
The frigid weather will be for a short duration as temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid-40s later Sunday.
For the Seekonk warming center, residents are advised to bring with them necessary medications, a cell phone/charger and light snacks. No pets or alcohol will be allowed.
Residents who need to use the warming center outside of the designated hours can contact public safety at 508-336-8123; press 0. The center will be staffed with a firefighter/paramedic and a police officer.
In light of the extreme cold, area authorities have issued cold weather tips. The following advice is from area fire departments:
- Reduce outdoor activities for the whole family.
- Dress in several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight clothing instead of a single heavy layer. Outer garments should be tightly woven and water repellent. Wear a hat, mittens (not gloves), and sturdy waterproof boots to protect your arms, legs, hands and feet. Cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs.
- Check on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly, those who live alone, those with medical conditions, and those who may need extra help.
- Know the signs of frostbite and hypothermia. Call 9-1-1 to report emergencies.
- Don’t keep your pets outdoors for long periods of time, including in vehicles.
- Look for signs that your pet’s feet are uncomfortably cold, which could include them frequently lifting up their paws, whining, or stopping.
- Follow recommended safety precautions when using space heaters, a fireplace, or a woodstove. Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from heating equipment.
- Plug heaters into wall outlets, not extension cords, and turn off when leaving a room and going to sleep.
- Keep a fire extinguisher handy.
- Never use an oven to heat your home.
- Make sure there are working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms on every level of your home and outside each bedroom.
- Minimize travel. Keep a winter survival kit in your vehicle if you must travel. Check tire pressure, antifreeze levels, heater/defroster, etc. before leaving.