SEEKONK — A box truck that crashed into a traffic light at Bakers Corner early Thursday morning caught fire hours later at the tow yard where it was taken.
Flames from the truck ignited two cars on the sides of the vehicle before firefighters arrived and quickly knocked it down, Fire Chief Sandra Lowery said Friday.
The fire was reported about 11:40 am. at Advanced Towing at 45 Woodland Ave., sending plumes of smoke that were visible in the sky from at least a half-mile away.
The state Fire Marshal’s office was called and responded to the scene but the fire was not considered suspicious, Lowery said.
State fire officials are investigating vehicle fires that have occurred recently, including one in Norton that destroyed several trash trucks owned by Waste Management earlier this year.
The blaze appears to be related to the accident, according to the fire chief.
No one was reported seriously injured in the 3:30 a.m. crash.
