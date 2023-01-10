SEEKONK -- The selectmen will vote to rescind the appointment of Police Chief Dean Isabella at their next meeting, Town Administrator Shawn Cadime said Tuesday.
Isabella, who is in his second year of a three-year contract, was placed on administrative leave by Cadime last week and is the latest in a series of local police and fire chiefs who have been shown the door.
The board listed a strategy session for contract negotiations with Isabella as the reason for a private session on its meeting agenda last Wednesday.
“Law enforcement agencies across the country are facing a growing number of challenges; including the struggle to recruit, retain, and restructure. As the Town continues to navigate these challenges and progress our strategic plan for the organization, the board of selectmen and I feel that the department needs a directional shift,” Cadime said in a statement.
“The police department requires a leader who understands the community, the organization and most importantly the brand that our men and women in the Seekonk Police Department have worked so hard to promote,” Cadime said.
The board of selectmen is often faced with the difficult decision of pursuing alternate opportunities for the town and its employees when dealing with the end of an employee’s contract, Cadime said. The decisions, he said, “are never dealt with lightly and require a great deal of scrutiny.”
The town manager said ending an employment contract for high-level positions pose their own challenges which require any separation to be done respectfully and quickly.
“The board of selectmen will be voting to rescind the appointment of Chief Isabella. We are deeply grateful for Chief Isabella’s service over the last two years and wish him well in his future endeavors,” Cadime said.
Isabella declined to comment but forwarded a text he said he received from an officer.
“Over the past two years you have brought a new proactive mindset that was welcoming to see. You implemented many new community programs, path to accreditation, tools and training for the guys, and held people accountable,” the text said.
“But you also empowered them to run with their ideas. You have brought this dept. into 2020 policing and hopefully it will continue. You have always had my support and praise. I wish you the best,” the text said.
Under Isabella’s tenure, the police department added a community support dog that works with school resource officer Kevin Nagle. The dogs are used in several area communities to help police build relationships in the schools and community, help students and others in stressful situations.
In other community events, the police department worked with the non-profit organization Autism Eats, hosting a dinner for local families with autistic children. They held their second dinner last month.
The police department also partnered last month with Dick’s Sporting Goods for a “Shop with a Cop” to buy gifts for children in need.
Isabella also continued taping the local cable show "Police Beat" started under former Police Chief Ron Charron.
Isabella was appointed chief in November 2020, and has steered the department since then with no publicly revealed problems until Cadime’s decision to place him on administrative leave.
Before becoming chief, Isabella briefly served as the assistant director of child services for the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families, overseeing a unit that investigated child abuse.
He was a Providence police officer for over 30 years, rising to the rank of captain before retiring in 2019 with an extensive record of service.
He took the Seekonk chief’s position in December 2020 with a three-year contract, starting at $140,000 with 2% increases each year.
Prior to that, David Enos, a former lieutenant, had been named to the post on an interim basis following the retirement of Frank John in July 2019. John served as chief for just six months before being placed on administrative leave in March 2019. An investigation was conducted by the town but Seekonk officials never released details.
Last August, Cadime suspended Fire Chief Sandra Lowery with pay in August. She returned to work in September but no reason for the disciplinary action was publicly given. She was appointed to the position in October 2021.
The previous fire chief, David Rave, lost his job in July 2021 after being charged in Rhode Island with domestic assault. The case was ultimately dismissed, according to court records.
