SEEKONK — The building housing the senior center will be further renovated and the town is poised to join a growing list of communities with a turf field.
Those were two major developments at Monday night’s fall town meeting at the high school. It drew 184 residents.
Residents voted to appropriate $1,477,938 to pay for costs of designing, planning, constructing and furnishing Phase II of the renovation of the building at 540 Arcade Ave.
The senior center has occupied about half the building since opening there in June 2016 after years of planning.
Voters approved $2.7 million for the purchase, renovation and furnishing of the building for the senior center at a February 2014 town meeting.
Town meeting also supported $200,000 for the initial phase — mostly planning and design work — of a synthetic turf athletic field and renovations to the athletic complex at the high school.
More and more area high schools have replaced their football/soccer grass fields with turf fields. They’re more expensive initially but typically pay for themselves in a few years by requiring less maintenance, and allow for more intense and nearly year-round use.
Such fields also don’t require watering and don’t impact the environment with pesticides and fertilizers. Turf fields can last 10 to 15 years.
A grass field can’t support more than about 300 hours of use a year and remain in good condition. A synthetic field can allow for about three times that for practices and games, school officials say.
The new field will be used by students, local youth sports teams and town recreation programs.
Due to a lack of field space at the high school and wear and tear on the football field, boys and girls soccer and lacrosse teams have to play games and practice elsewhere. Girls field hockey and most track and field events would also use the field.
Also approved was $357,472 for a community playground to be built on land near town hall. Of that sum, $300,000 will come from the Community Preservation Fund, which is funded by a property tax surcharge through the Community Preservation Act.
Voters opted against revising the district where marijuana businesses can locate.
About 47 acres along Old Fall River Avenue was proposed to be added to the district due to the loss of 75 acres from the original adopted district for the development of a FedEx distribution facility at 1977 Fall River Ave.
Residents also backed a zoning bylaw for the keeping of chickens and hens, and by a majority vote, a bylaw prohibiting public consumption of marijuana.
