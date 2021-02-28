SEEKONK — The fall town meeting that was scheduled for Monday night has been postponed a fifth time because of the coronavirus.
The meeting was initially supposed to be held Nov. 9 but was delayed to Dec. 5 because of the pandemic and state guidelines, and then to Jan. 4, Feb. 3 and March 1.
It is now scheduled for noon, Saturday, March 27 at Seekonk High School.
Town officials have decided to continuously postpone the meeting because of high numbers of COVID-19 cases in town and the desire to have as many residents who want to participate at the meeting attend.
Among the articles on the meeting warrant, or agenda, are ones calling for town charter changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.