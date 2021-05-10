Seekonk High School building file photo

Seekonk High's auditorium wasn't big enough to accommodate an overflow town meeting crowd Monday night.

 file photo

SEEKONK — Due to a heavy turnout of voters and the pandemic, Monday’s night’s annual town meeting was postponed to May 22.

Residents are being asked to approve nearly $20 million for a new library, $2.7 million for an artificial turf field at the high school, and $1.5 million to plan for a new Department of Public Works facility. Also up for a vote is a proposed $63.4 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.

Several hundred people turned out to the high school, where there wasn’t enough socially-distanced seating in the auditorium and overflow area in the gym.

A few dozen young athletes stood along Ledge Road outside the school to advocate for the field, several holding signs.

The library and field would also require approval of a Proposition 2 1/2 tax hike at an election.

The meeting was rescheduled to 10 a.m Saturday, May 22 on the high school football field.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.