SEEKONK — Due to a heavy turnout of voters and the pandemic, Monday’s night’s annual town meeting was postponed to May 22.
Residents are being asked to approve nearly $20 million for a new library, $2.7 million for an artificial turf field at the high school, and $1.5 million to plan for a new Department of Public Works facility. Also up for a vote is a proposed $63.4 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.
Several hundred people turned out to the high school, where there wasn’t enough socially-distanced seating in the auditorium and overflow area in the gym.
A few dozen young athletes stood along Ledge Road outside the school to advocate for the field, several holding signs.
The library and field would also require approval of a Proposition 2 1/2 tax hike at an election.
The meeting was rescheduled to 10 a.m Saturday, May 22 on the high school football field.
(0) comments
