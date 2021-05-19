SEEKONK — The town hasn’t had much luck lately with scheduling town meetings.
The fall town meeting was postponed five times because of the pandemic before it was held in late March, and the spring annual town meeting has now been postponed a second time.
The May 10 meeting was postponed due to a heavy turnout of voters who, because of social distancing, couldn’t fit into the high school auditorium and overflow gym.
A new date was set for Saturday, May 22, on the high school football field.
But now the meeting has been moved indoors again at the high school and is set for 6 p.m. Monday, June 7.
“Due to the unpredictability of this weekend’s weather forecast and in anticipation of COVID restrictions being lifted, Town Meeting is being postponed,” local officials said in a statement posted on the town website and social media. “With social distancing restrictions and capacity limits lifted, we are confident that this option will allow for maximum participation to any who wish to be in attendance.”
A total of 288 signed in for the May 10 meeting that was called off.
“There were at least 150 to 200 people waiting outside to sign in,” Town Clerk Florice Craig said. “The facility just could not handle that amount of people with COVID restrictions.”
Residents are being asked to approve nearly $20 million for a new library, $2.7 million for an artificial turf field at the high school, and $1.5 million to plan a new Department of Public Works facility. Also up for a vote is a proposed $63.4 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.
The library and field would also require approval of a Proposition 2 1/2 tax hike at an election.
Selectmen will not be backing the library project at town meeting because the town hasn’t been awarded a state library grant yet. The grant would cover nearly half of the project’s cost, Town Administrator Shawn Cadime said.
“The board does support a new library,” Cadime said.
