SEEKONK — Residents will be asked at Monday’s fall town meeting to support a zoning bylaw that would ban, among other uses, asphalt plants such as one residents have been fighting against on the south side of town.
Voters will also be asked to allocate $2 million for land for open space/recreation.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
The proposed zoning bylaw change from the planning board would prohibit various uses in town, including asphalt/concrete plants, junkyards, commercial landfills/transfer stations, petroleum storage/refining/distribution facilities, prisons, paper mills, animal slaughters, industrial animal stockyards, and storage/processing of medical wastes.
Residents in the south end of town have been fighting a plan by International Paving Corp. of West Warwick, R.I., to build an asphalt plant near Route 6.
Community Preservation Act
The Community Preservation Committee is looking for $2 million to be spent from the Community Preservation Fund for about 40 acres on Lincoln and Elm streets for recreation, open space and historic preservation.
The CPA fund is funded by a property tax surcharge for open space, recreation, historic preservation and affordable housing.
An amended town charter that has been developed over the past few years is also up for a vote.
The charter, which is town government’s blueprint, went before the last annual town meeting but was not supported for various reasons.
Another request is for $220,000 for a new septic system for town hall.
For more information, visit www.seekonk-ma.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.