SEEKONK -- Residents head to the fall town meeting Monday night to vote on what would be the second phase of the renovation of the building off Arcade Avenue housing the senior center, and the initial phase of a synthetic turf athletic field at the high school.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Seekonk High School off Arcade Avenue.
Residents are being asked to approve spending up to $1.478 million for the second phase of the renovation of the building that is home to the senior center.
The senior center has occupied about half the building since it opened there in June 2016 after years of planning.
Finance committee members are slated to give their recommendation on the board of selectmen's request on town meeting floor.
Voters approved $2.7 million for the purchase, renovation and furnishing of the building for the senior center at a February 2014 town meeting.
Another big ticket item coming up Monday night is a request for $200,000 for planning and design for a turf field and renovations to the athletic complex at the high school.
Many area high schools have replaced their football/soccer grass fields with turf fields that are more costly but typically pay for themselves in a few years by requiring less maintenance, and allow for more intense and nearly year-round use.
Such fields also don't require watering and don't impact the environment with pesticides and fertilizers. Turf fields can last 10 to 15 years.
A grass field can't support more than about 300 hours of use a year and remain in good condition. A synthetic field can allow for about three times that use for practices and games, school officials say.
"The current field is extremely compacted and grass will not always grow in some areas of the field, which renders them essentially as mud pits under certain weather conditions," officials said. "Falling or being tackled on the field in these spots can be more dangerous, as the surface is more hard-packed, and can sometimes feel similar to falling on concrete."
The new field would "meet the needs of many of our students on different teams, as well as better meet the needs of some local youth sports teams" and town recreation programs, school officials said.
Due to a lack of field space at the high school and wear and tear on the football field, boys and girls soccer play games at a Cole Street field, and boys and girls lacrosse play there and at Hurley Middle School.
"We have many sports that could utilize a turf field, including football, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, girls field hockey and most track and field events," school officials said, adding some of those teams also have junior varsity teams.
Turf fields are often also rented out, it was noted.
Selectmen and finance committee members back the school committee's request.
Another proposal is for $357,472 for a community playground to be built on land near town hall. Of that sum, $300,000 would come from the Community Preservation Fund that is funded from a property tax surcharge through the Community Preservation Act. The town boards support the project.
Also, voters will be asked to revise the district where marijuana businesses can locate.
About 47 acres along Old Fall River Avenue is proposed to be added to the district due to the loss of 75 acres from the original adopted district for the development of a FedEx distribution facility at 1977 Fall River Ave.
In addition, there are some general and zoning bylaw proposals to be accepted, including prohibiting public consumption of marijuana, and for keeping chickens and hens.
