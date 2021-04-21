SEEKONK — The town fire department now has engine companies equipped with paramedics and medical equipment to bolster its two ambulances, Chief Dave Rave said.
Paramedics have staffed the town’s two ambulances for years and now have two engine trucks equipped to offer the highest level of pre-hospital level care, officials said.
Each engine will now have cardiac monitors, paramedic drugs and other advanced equipment.
That could prove vital as ambulances are called out of town for mutual aid more often than an engine, Rave said.
Due to the increase in calls for medical emergencies, including more complex COVID-19 calls, the department decided to move forward with the upgrade, firefighter Timothy Goodwin, director of emergency medical services, said.
Voters at town meetings in 2019 and 2020 approved a total of $87,000 for cardiac monitors and other equipment.
Since Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket closed, ambulances now travel more to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro and other hospitals in Rhode Island.
As a result, in addition to the increased calls and mutual aid to other towns, an ambulance could be out of town for almost an hour, Goodwin said.
Currently, the fire department has 28 paramedics and four emergency medical technicians now completing the licensing process.
When the department is at full strength, Goodwin said, 36 of its 40 members will be licensed at the paramedic level.
Goodwin thanked the voters, the select board, Town Manager Shawn Cadime, the fire chief and retired fire Chief Michael Healy for making the upgrade possible.
