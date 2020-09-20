The Seekonk resident who died earlier this month in a tragic accident in Rehoboth is being remembered as a devoted nurse who put her nursing skills to work helping on a mission to Honduras.
Gail S. (Corey) Nunes, 66, of Seekonk was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, following the three-vehicle accident that involved a dump truck on Route 44 in Rehoboth Sept. 2.
Nunes, whose name was only released last week by authorities, and another driver had to be extricated from SUVs involved in the crash, officials said.
Nunes had been active at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Seekonk, and the church's pastor, the Rev. Kevin Cook, came across the accident as he was driving down Route 44.
"By God’s providence I was able to tell her I was there and that the Lord was with her and to trust in his mercy and love as I anointed her," Cook said. "Hopefully she experienced the presence of the Lord in the final moments of her life, knowing she was loved and not alone."
Nunes, who had a master's degree in nursing education, was a nurse for many years, providing nursing care and education to new mothers and their infants at Children's Friend services in Providence, and helped those struggling with addiction at STARR in Fall River. She also taught at the University of Rhode Island.
Nunes traveled to Honduras to administer medical care to underprivileged communities.
"She was passionate about her profession and her commitment to community health was the foundation of her nursing career," her family said in her obituary. "She was the true definition of a nurse."
Nunes had also been active at Mt. Carmel Church, conducting blood pressure clinics for parishioners and volunteering in the chapel.
"I know over the years she taught faith formation here, as well as spent time in prayer in the Adoration chapel," Cook added. "Family was huge for her and she was a very joyful and fun person."
A native of East Providence, Nunes leaves her husband of 50 years, John A. Nunes Jr. The couple raised a family in Seekonk and started two businesses, A-1 Container Services and JANCO where she was the office manager before retiring.
Nunes is also survived by a son, John A. Nunes III of Seekonk, and two daughters, Stephanie Nunes of Seekonk and Toni L. Schlais of Connecticut.
An artist in many mediums, she was an avid gardener and lived farm-to-table before it was trendy, her family said.
"Gail was an active, vibrant woman who was loved by all and taken from us much too soon," her obituary said. "The family hopes that Gail's life and death can serve as a reminder to be attentive and drive with care because you are sharing the road with someone's loved one."
Donations in Nunes' name can be made to Seekonk Animal Shelter.
