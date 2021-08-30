SEEKONK — Voters in a rare summertime election Monday approved a $2.7 million tax hike for a new artificial turf field at the high school.
The vote was 546 to 408 for a debt exclusion from state tax levy-limiting law Proposition 2 1/2.
The 954 people who voted represented less than 10 percent of the town’s 11,244 registered voters. The special election was held in the gymnasium at Seekonk High School.
“I’m very happy about it. It was definitely overdue,” said parent Joe Perry, whose son is starting his freshman year at Seekonk High School and plays on the football team.
Town Clerk Florice Craig said a small voter turnout was anticipated.
“It was light. It was slow. It was a long hot day,” she said.
The average home is valued at $331,500, but the assessor’s office said they couldn’t provide the impact on that home from the tax increase until the tax rate is set by the end of the calendar year.
Residents at the June 7 annual town meeting narrowly backed the $2.7 million to fund the construction and renovation of the Seekonk Connolly Field and the Mooney Track. However, the project also required ratification at an election.
The school field that is over 20 years old is in dire shape. An artificial turf field will save on maintenance, allow for more use, extend the lifespan of other fields, bring in rental and advertising fees and improve safety, proponents say.
The field will be used by school and community groups for football, soccer, lacrosse, and field hockey. A new track around the field will be for track and field.
Representatives of athletic teams and sports leagues have pleaded for the new field, some telling of players being injured on the existing one.
