SEEKONK — A $61.5 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 and $425,000 to design a new fire station for the south end were approved at this week’s annual town meeting.
The 166 residents who turned out for the three-hour session at the high school Monday had to adhere to several safety precautions, including social distancing and mask wearing, because of the pandemic.
The fire station is planned for the former site of the school administration offices on School Street off Route 6.
There was little public discussion about the design money, though some residents questioned the need for the station.
Local officials explained a key reason for it is to improve response times to a growing number of emergency calls in the busy south end. It takes about seven to nine minutes to get to that area from the main fire station headquarters in the center of town. Studies show response times should be closer to three to five minutes.
The estimated cost to build the station is about $3.47 million, with additional costs for staffing and equipment. Hiring eight new firefighters, who would also fully staff the Banna fire station in the north end, will cost about $480,000, with fire apparatus costing over $800,000.
The design money request passed with a two-thirds majority vote, and a request for construction funding will come later.
The $61.47 million budget represents a $2.5 million, or 4 percent, jump over this year’s spending. Schools will consume about $30.8 million, a 3.3 percent hike over this year.
The budget includes a new position of human resources director/assistant town administrator at a cost of $90,000 a year.
Capital items approved include $85,000 for a HVAC unit for middle school, $70,000 for a dump truck/plow, $65,000 for truck/plow for schools, $50,000 toward a backhoe, $45,000 for a heavy-duty pickup with plow, $30,000 for improvements to Runnins River Trail, and $30,000 for renovations to Cole Street softball field.
Also, $140,000 was okayed for roadwork on Donald Lewis Drive, Massasoit Drive and Colfall Street.
A request to rezone about 25 acres on Lake Street from R-4 to R-2 residential was rejected by residents.
Selectmen had voted to lower the meeting quorum to 75 residents as is allowed by new state authorization because of the virus.
However, over 100 residents had pre-registered for the meeting anyway, and turnout was over double the new quorum.
