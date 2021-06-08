SEEKONK -- A proposed new $20 million town library failed to get the two-thirds majority it needed at town meeting Monday night, but a new turf field at the high school did.
The projects were voted on with the understanding they would be subject to approval of a tax hike at an election.
Voters also supported up to $1.5 million to plan for a new Department of Public Works facility.
Also approved -- unanimously -- was a $63.4 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 that represents a $2.5 million, or 4 percent, increase over this year's spending.
Education is earmarked to get $31.8 million, a 3 percent jump, with local schools seeing a $876,000 increase.
A total of 327 residents squeezed into a hot and humid auditorium in the high school for the 5 1/2-hour meeting that nearly went to midnight.
The school field is over 20 years old and in dire shape, and an artificial turf field would save on maintenance, allow for more use, extend the lifespan of other fields, bring in rental and advertising fees and improve safety, proponents said.
The field would be used by school and community groups for football, soccer, lacrosse and field hockey. A new track around the field would be for track and field.
Representatives of athletic teams and sports leagues pleaded for the field, some telling of players being injured on the existing field.
Superintendent Rich Drolet said the poor condition of the field is one of the most frequent concerns he hears.
The finance board supported the funds for a new field.
The vote required a two-thirds affirmative vote because of borrowing, and the field was approved 160 to 63, passing by a dozen votes.
The field will require approval of a Proposition 2 1/2 debt exclusion at an election.
Library trustees requested $19.6 million for a new library, saying the library urgently needs more space and the existing, 1970s-era building has many problems.
Plans are to knock down the current building on Newman Avenue (Route 152) and build a new library on the same site, which is near a park called The Meadows.
While many board members back a new library, selectmen and finance committee members didn't recommend approval at town meeting because the town hasn't been awarded a state library grant.
Library officials said the town is in fifth place among cities and towns waiting for a state grant, with Seekonk expecting $7.3 million.
The overall tab to taxpayers would also be reduced by a campaign expected to bring in about $1 million in donations.
Again, because of borrowing, a two-thirds vote was needed, but that missed by eight votes, with 210 in favor and 117 opposed.
Questions about a new DPW building included building size and construction costs, which are estimated roughly at $14.6 million that would have to be approved at town meeting once design work is completed and there are firmer figures.
The 41,000-square-foot building would be built on town land off Fall River Avenue near where the town's transfer station is located. A lot of the building space would be for a garage to house and protect vehicles, many of which are currently parked outdoors.
The need for a new DPW facility has been talked about for decades to replace the crowded and woefully-outdated Taunton Avenue (Route 44) facility.
"No one in this room would want to work in the DPW building," former selectwoman Doreen Taylor said. "It should be condemned."
The $1.5 million for planning was approved with about a dozen residents dissenting.
A sum of $250,000 was appropriated for a full traffic signal at the intersection of Arcade Avenue and Ledge Road near the high school that has been a safety concern because of students and the heavy traffic on Arcade.
Voters at the fall town meeting had approved funds for a pedestrian light there contingent on a study that recommended a full signal. There have been many accidents in the area over the years.
Also approved was just under $150,000 for two DPW trucks, and $40,000 for the assessment of dams at Attleboro Dye Works and Burr's Pond Conservation Area where $50,000 was also appropriated to improve trails.
