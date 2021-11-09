SEEKONK -- The town has a new zoning bylaw that bans asphalt plants such as the one residents have been fighting in the south end of town, as well as other uses.
Voters at Monday's fall town meeting also allocated $2 million for land for open space/recreation.
The roughly 170 people who turned out to the meeting in the high school auditorium were the first to use a new electronic voting system involving each voter getting a small device to cast votes.
The zoning bylaw from the planning board prohibits various uses in town, including asphalt/concrete plants, junkyards, commercial landfills/transfer stations, petroleum storage/refining/distribution facilities, prisons, paper mills, animal slaughters, industrial animal stockyards, and storage/processing of medical wastes.
Residents in the south end of town have been fighting a planned asphalt plant near Route 6. That development has been approved by local boards and isn't affected by the bylaw.
The Community Preservation Committee obtained authorization to spend $2 million from the Community Preservation Fund for 40 acres on Lincoln and Elm streets for recreation, open space and historic preservation.
The land is the Medeiros Family Farm.
The CPA fund is funded by a property tax surcharge for open space, recreation, historic preservation and affordable housing.
After much discussion, residents failed to support a request for $93,000 to supplement $350,000 approved at the March town meeting to renovate part of the high school for a program to bring some students back from costly out-of-district special education programs.
Costs had risen because of supply chain issues from the pandemic, school officials said, with a bid coming in $159,000 higher than the allocated sum.
Several voters questioned tapping a special education fund for the money.
The vote was 83 to 75, but a two-thirds affirmative vote was needed.
School officials plan to proceed by using more money from the school operating budget. The $93,000 was going to be supplemented by the school budget to make up the $159,000 shortfall.
A vote on an amended town charter that had been developed over the past few years was postponed for a second straight town meeting.
The charter, which is town government's blueprint, was not supported after several questions again surfaced.
Voters also approved $220,000 for a new septic system for town hall.
