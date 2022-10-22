SEEKONK — Residents get another chance to decide on a new library at a special town meeting Monday.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the high school on Arcade Avenue.
Voters will be asked to appropriate $24.5 million to build, equip and furnish a new library.
Plans call for knocking down the current building on Newman Avenue (Route 152) and building a new library on the same site, which is near The Meadows park.
The town learned this summer the state Board of Library Commissioners has granted $7.3 million for the project, which would reduce local taxpayers contribution to around $16 million.
Donations of over $1 million have come in to supplement the state grant, library officials say.
The state grant is subject to the town coming up with its share of the overall construction costs by early next year.
The lack of confirmation of the expected grant was a main reason cited by those opposing a new library at a May 2021 town meeting.
If the vote is successful at town meeting, the project will still have to be supported at a special election through a tax hike via state tax levy-limiting law Proposition 2 1/2.
Proponents of a new library contend a new building is sorely needed because the present facility dating back to the 1970s is outdated and lacks adequate space. The building has had many problems and drawbacks for years, library officials say.
Even many of those opposing the project at the previous town meeting agreed with the need but had concerns with state funding not having come down at that time.
After lengthy discussion, the vote was 210 in favor and 117 opposed, but a two-thirds affirmative vote was needed because of borrowing and the request fell eight votes short.
Costs for a new library had been estimated then at about $20 million, and $19.6 million had been requested.
Building costs in the last few years have escalated along with so many other expenses because of the pandemic, labor and supply chain issues and inflation.
Some towns and cities in the state that had been planning new buildings, including libraries, have decided to postpone or cancel the projects in the wake of skyrocketing costs.
Several Seekonk officials have countered costs will likely keep rising and money will be saved in the long-term by approving the library expenditure now,
The project and funding has been several years in the making, with library trustees applying for the 2016-2017 grant round of the Massachusetts Public Library Construction Program.
Library officials at the 2021 town meeting had said it wasn’t a question of if but when the grant was awarded, and that the town library had been high on the state funding wait list.
