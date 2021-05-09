SEEKONK — Residents are being asked at Monday’s annual town meeting to approve nearly $20 million for a new library, $2.7 million for an artificial turf field at the high school, and $1.5 million to plan for a new Department of Public Works facility.
Also up for a vote is a proposed $63.4 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 that represents a 4 percent increase over this year.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Seekonk High School on Arcade Avenue.
Library trustees are requesting $19.6 million for a new library that would also require approval of a Proposition 2 1/2 debt exclusion at an election.
Selectmen and finance committee members oppose the proposal, although many agree the library needs more space and has many problems.
The finance board does support the funds for a new field and track and to begin planning for a new DPW building on town land off Fall River Avenue.
The field would also require a debt exclusion through an election.
The school field is in dire shape and a turf field would save on maintenance, allow for more use, bring in rental fees and improve safety, proponents say.
The need for a new DPW facility has been talked about for decades
Other items
Also, $250,000 is requested for a full traffic signal at the intersection of Arcade Avenue and Ledge Road near the high school.
Just under $150,000 is proposed for two DPW trucks.
And $40,000 is being sought for the assessment of dams at Attleboro Dye Works and Burr’s Pond Conservation Area where $50,000 is also being asked for to improve trails.
Also on the meeting warrant or agenda are revisions to an earth removal bylaw, a chronic nuisance bylaw and zoning changes.
