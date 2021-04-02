SEEKONK — Voters in Monday’s annual town election will decide a contest among five candidates for two board of selectmen seats.
Competing along with incumbents David Viera and board vice chairman Christopher Zorra for the three-year terms are former fire chief Michael Healy, former selectman Nelson Almeida and water commissioner Doug Brown.
Jeffery Starr Mararian, who has run for town boards several times in the past and often as a write-in candidate, is mounting two write-in campaigns, for selectmen and water commission.
Joseph Chauvin is the only one listed on the ballot for water commission.
Nobody took out nomination papers for a five-year planning board seat, two-year assessor seat and five-year housing authority spot, and those can be filled by write-in candidates.
The town’s 11,334 registered voters can vote from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the high school on Arcade Avenue.
Town Clerk Florice Craig said she is “not predicting a large turnout as the only contested race is the selectmen’s race.”
