SEEKONK — Residents will vote on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year and money to study the library and acquire property at Monday’s annual town meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
SEEKONK — Residents will vote on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year and money to study the library and acquire property at Monday’s annual town meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
The budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 is usually a highlight of the annual meeting, and will be proposed by selectmen along with finance committee recommendations.
A total of $560,000 is requested from Community Preservation Act funds for six parcels encompassing nearly 6 1/2 acres off Hammond and Chestnut streets.
The CPA, funded by a property tax surcharge and state money, is used for open space and recreation, affordable housing and historic preservation.
Library officials and supporters have more than once in recent years sought funding for a new library, and there is a request for $100,000 from a reserve account for a feasibility study of the library building.
Selectmen placed the request on the meeting agenda, but finance committee members oppose the spending.
Also up for votes are building and equipment items, $30,117 more for this year’s snow and ice account, and funding a new firefighters contract.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.