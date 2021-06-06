SEEKONK — Residents at Monday’s annual town meeting face proposals for a new library and high school artificial turf field.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m in the high school.
Due to a heavy turnout of voters who couldn’t fit into the school for social distancing, a May 10 meeting was adjourned to May 22, when that meeting was slated to be held on the school football field.
However, with poor weather forecast that day and pandemic restrictions being eased, the meeting has again been scheduled indoors.
Residents are being asked to approve nearly $20 million for a new library, $2.7 million for an artificial turf field at the high school, and $1.5 million to plan for a new Department of Public Works facility.
Also up for a vote is a proposed $63.4 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.
The library and field would also require approval of a Proposition 2 1/2 tax hike at an election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.