SEEKONK -- Many residents may not be aware, but there is a rare summertime town election being held Monday.
Voters will be asked at the special election to approve a $2.7 million tax hike via a debt exclusion from state tax levy-limiting law Proposition 2 1/2 for a new artificial turf field at the high school.
Voting for the town's 11,244 registered voters runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the gymnasium at Seekonk High School at 261 Arcade Ave.
Residents at the June 7 annual town meeting backed the $2.7 million to fund the construction and renovation of Connolly Field and the Mooney Track.
A total of 327 residents squeezed into a hot and humid high school auditorium for a 5 1/2-hour meeting that almost ran to midnight, and the field was approved 160 to 63, passing by a dozen votes over the two-thirds affirmative votes required because of borrowing.
But the project also requires ratification at an election.
The school field that is over 20 years old is in dire shape and an artificial turf field would save on maintenance, allow for more use, extend the lifespan of other fields, bring in rental and advertising fees and improve safety, proponents say.
The field would be used by school and community groups for football, soccer, lacrosse, and field hockey. A new track around the field would be for track and field.
Representatives of athletic teams and sports leagues have pleaded for the field, some telling of players being injured on the existing field.
Superintendent Rich Drolet said the poor condition of the field is one of the most frequent concerns he hears.
Besides town meeting approval, there is strong support for the new turf field from school officials and parents and local athletic groups and their athletes. A few dozen young athletes held up signs advocating for the project along Ledge Road outside the high school before town meeting.
Town Clerk Florice Craig said a small voter turnout is anticipated Monday.
"It’s been very quiet, not a lot of interest, no calls asking about it," Craig said of the election. "Haven’t seen any new signs around town promoting it other than the old ones that were out for the town meeting asking people to support it. I do not expect a large turnout."
As of Friday morning, 82 absentee ballots had been returned out of 136 sent out, Craig said.
