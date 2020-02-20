SEEKONK — The April 6 annual town election will be a rather busy one.
There will be three-way races for town clerk and two seats on the board of selectmen.
The deadline to take out and return candidacy papers to the town clerk’s office was Tuesday.
In a rare race, Town Clerk Florice Craig will face opposition from Sandra Escaler and Bryan Mulvey.
Craig has served one term, having been elected in April 2017, and had been assistant town clerk for 2 1/2 years before that. Previously, she worked in the planning/zoning department for eight years.
It is unusual to have a race for town clerk in area towns, especially when there is an incumbent.
“It is highly irregular, particularly during a presidential election year,” Craig said, noting there are four elections this year. “We all know the presidential election is very busy with a lot to know and coordinate all the while doing the regular duties of a town clerk.”
Selectmen David Andrade and Nelson Almedia have opposition from Adam Petronio, who in recent years served in the U.S. military.
Andrade is the board’s chairman and Almedia its vice chairman.
For school committee, member Erin Brouillette is up for reelection.
Other incumbents with no opponents are planning board members Sandra Foulkes and Michael Bourque, board of assessors member Janet Parker, who is the former town clerk, water commissioner Douglas Brown, library trustees Catherine Capello and Fred Slemon, and Town Moderator Peter Hoogerzeil.
For a vacant one-year seat on the water commission, Lydia Cordeiro will be the only one listed on the ballot.
Perennial local candidate Jeffrey Starr Mararian has taken out papers for the commission but didn’t return them in time. He plans on running a write-in campaign.
All seats are for three years except planning board (five years) and the one-year water commission slot.
