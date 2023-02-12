SEEKONK -- The school department has received a $57,868 grant to help support Seekonk High School’s biomedical science programming through Project Lead the Way.
The grant from the One8 Foundation will be distributed over three years to benefit the school's Biomedical Innovation Pathway, Superintendent Rich Drolet said.
The money will be used to implement three courses in the school’s curriculum and also fund the purchase of equipment and durable supplies, as well as teacher training, Drolet said.
The three newly-implemented classes include principles of biomedical science, human body systems and medical interventions.
All three classes are available to any Seekonk High student and no prerequisites are required. Classes must be taken in progression.
Project Lead The Way is a nonprofit organization that develops science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum for elementary, middle and high school students.
Drolet thanked the One8 Foundation and Principal Bill Whalen for writing the grant application “and continuing to promote innovative programming that will benefit all students.”
“This funding will allow us to expand our curriculum and offer students new opportunities for a successful future,” Drolet said.
This is the second round of funding the high school has received from the One8 Foundation. In 2020, the school was awarded funding from the organization to benefit the school’s engineering program.
The main focus of Project Lead The Way is to provide an engaging classroom where students can develop and apply transportable skills by exploring real-world challenges.
