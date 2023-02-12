Seekonk High School building file photo

Seekonk High School.

 file photo/

SEEKONK -- The school department has received a $57,868 grant to help support Seekonk High School’s biomedical science programming through Project Lead the Way.

The grant from the One8 Foundation will be distributed over three years to benefit the school's Biomedical Innovation Pathway, Superintendent Rich Drolet said.

