SEEKONK — The Seekonk Water District has been given a $259,740 grant under a state program for replacing lead pipes.
The grant is from the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust and was approved by its board of trustees Wednesday, according to a press release from the state treasurer’s office.
The trust and the state Department of Environmental Protection offer the grants to help municipalities finish planning projects for lead service line inventories and replacement programs to ensure the safety of public water supplies.
The board of trustees doled out over $108 million in grants and low-interest loans to 30 cities and towns.
