Seekonk Town Hall file photo

Seekonk Town Hall

 Sun Chronicle file photo

SEEKONK — The Seekonk Water District has been given a $259,740 grant under a state program for replacing lead pipes.

The grant is from the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust and was approved by its board of trustees Wednesday, according to a press release from the state treasurer’s office.

