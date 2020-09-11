One of three people injured last week in a three-vehicle accident that involved a dump truck on Route 44 in Rehoboth has died.
A spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney’s office on Thursday identified the deceased as Gail Nunes, 66, of Seekonk. Nunes also had ties to Rehoboth.
Another person was seriously injured in the accident and a third suffered minor injuries, authorities said.
The accident involved two SUVs along with the dump truck. It was reported about 12:05 p.m. Sept. 2 in the area of Wilmarth Bridge Road.
Rehoboth Fire and Ambulance had to extricate two victims from the SUVs, Police Sgt. Norman Todd said.
All three victims were taken to Rhode Island Hospital, Providence.
The investigation into the accident is “ongoing, but it does not appear any criminality was involved in this crash,” DA spokesman Gregg Miliote said.
The crash is being investigated by the Rehoboth Police along with the Massachusetts Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit, the Bristol County DA’s office and the Massachusetts State Police Truck Enforcement unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.