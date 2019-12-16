She’s one of the few remaining who were there that night.
It’s likely she’s here today because she was turned away then.
She’s Dorothy (Johnson) Newman of Seekonk. In March she’ll mark her 100th birthday.
In 1942 she was 22 when she and her boyfriend, a member of the U.S. Army named Joseph Hartley from Berkley, went to the Cocoanut Grove night club in Boston with two friends, Jenny Rylands and George Simpson, also a member of the Army.
Dorothy, Jenny and George were all from Pawtucket.
The day was Nov. 28 two days after Thanksgiving. College kids were home for the holiday. Soldiers and sailors were on leave, maybe for the last time before they headed to Europe or Asia to fight in the bloodiest, most destructive war the world has ever seen.
On that day Holy Cross College beat Boston College 55-12 in a huge football upset played at Fenway Park.
The victory ruined what would have been an undefeated season for BC and knocked the Eagles out of the Sugar Bowl game, a prestigious post-season game played on New Year’s Day.
BC fans were despondent and the team canceled its post-game gathering at Cocoanut Grove. (BC’s star running back, Mike Holovak, became the Boston — later New England — Patriots second head coach in 1961.)
It was also the day Hartley and Simpson decided they wanted to do something special for their best girls, Newman said.
“They wanted to take us to a real nice place,” Newman said. “And someone told them the Cocoanut Grove was a beautiful place to go.”
They tried to reserve a table, but the popular club didn’t take reservations.
The city was jammed on a holiday weekend and it would have no problem filling the former speakeasy from Prohibition days located at 17 Piedmont St. in Boston’s Bay Village neighborhood.
So they took a flyer and drove to Boston from Pawtucket hoping against hope for a table and long night of good food and dancing.
Newman said they got there around 7:45 p.m. after a 30-minute walk from where they parked their car.
But when they got to the entrance, a doorman said they couldn’t go in.
It was too crowded, he told them.
Newman said he let them peek inside.
“They were three deep at the bar,” Newman said.
That didn’t dissuade their beaus who offered the doorman cash to let them in.
“If you gave me $100 I couldn’t do it,” Newman quoted the doorman. “It’s so crowded now.”
“He was very strict about it,” Newman said. “We were so disappointed. We drove all the way from Pawtucket.”
And so they were turned away. And so they were spared.
Newman said after being rejected, they visited some shops and then went to eat.
She remembers getting filet minion.
And as they were eating, sirens, seemingly from everywhere, shredded the silence of a happy night.
It was a ceaseless, horrific, terrifying wail, all heading toward Piedmont Street.
At 10:15 p.m. a fire had broken out in Cocoanut Grove’s Melody Lounge, which was in the basement.
A fireball tore through the lounge and up the only staircase to the ground floor.
The lights went out, the club filled with smoke. The heat was intense, there was no air to breathe and hundreds of panicked people headed for the only exit they knew — the revolving doors in the front.
Those doors quickly became clogged with frantic people trying to escape and other doors were locked. There was no escape for at least half of the estimated 1,000 in the club that was licensed for less than 500.
The bodies piled up. The desperate died at the door.
“A policeman told us what was happening, but we couldn’t get near the place,” Newman said.
News traveled as fast at the fireball that ripped through Cocoanut Grove instantly turning a colorful fun-filled club to a silent black acrid-smelling morgue.
“Our parents were beside themselves with worry, because they knew that’s where we went,” Newman said.
“All I could think was ‘God we were lucky,’” she said. “We would have been in there — dead.”
The fire was out in less than an hour, but a horrific toll was taken.
At least 492 died. Another 166 were injured.
Two of the dead were from Attleboro, Bernard Leo Galligan, 26, of 152 County St. and Mary A. Mulkern, 36, of 139 South Ave. They had gone to the BC game together earlier.
Another was from Pawtucket, Harollyn Taft of 895 Central Ave.
It was the second worse death toll from a night club fire in the nation’s and world’s history. The first was in Chicago’s Iroquois Theater in 1903 when 602 died.
Dorothy escaped the suffering at Cocoanut Grove, but didn’t escape the sorrow spawned by the world-wide conflagration known as World War II.
Her boyfriend Joseph went on to become a pilot of a B-24 bomber which he named Rhode Island Red after Dorothy, his red-headed fiancé from Pawtucket.
Hartley was killed on his last mission before he was to head home to marry Dorothy in June 1944.
And so Dorothy became a widow before she was a wife, like so many millions around the world.
“It wasn’t easy getting through that,” she said. “The Good Lord got me through that.”
Her friend George survived the war and he married Jenny and they had two daughters and a son and grandchildren.
Ten years later Dorothy found another good man and married him, Bill Newman. She met him when he came in to service the Coca-Cola machine where she worked as an office manager for 53 years at Conrad-Jarvis Co. in Pawtucket.
The couple, who did not have children, were together for 29 years before cancer stole him away and she became a widow again.
They loved to dance.
They met Lawrence Welk once when he performed at a venue in Wrentham and she danced with him.
But Bill was the man.
“We won prizes everywhere,” she said. “Bill was a beautiful dancer, smooth as can be.”
“I’ve had a wonderful life,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.