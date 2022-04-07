SEEKONK — Interim Principal David Graf has been appointed as the new principal of Aitken Elementary School, Superintendent Rich Drolet announced Thursday.
Graf had worked since July 2018 as the assistant principal at Aitken and has served as the interim principal since Jan. 1 after the retirement of Principal John Haidemenos.
Prior to coming to Seekonk, Graf was an assistant principal in New Bedford and Bellingham. He also worked about seven years as a guidance counselor at the Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School and Edmond Talbot Middle School, both in Fall River.
Outside of education, Graf worked as a social worker for the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.
Graf earned his bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice, sociology, and psychology from Rhode Island College in 2004. He furthered his education at Boston University where he earned a master of arts degree in criminal justice in 2008. Later, Graf earned his Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in educational leadership from Northeastern University in 2015.
Twelve applicants applied for the principal position. A search committee that included Aitken staff and district administrators interviewed four candidates for the position. Graf’s name was then forwarded to Drolet as the sole finalist for the post.
“We are pleased to officially appoint Mr. Graf as the Aitken Elementary School’s next principal,” Drolet said. “Since joining the district, he has led the school community with distinction as the assistant principal and seamlessly assumed the role of interim principal. We look forward to how he will continue to grow and lead the Aitken Elementary School in the future.”
Graf will officially begin as the school’s principal July 1. He will lead the search for a new assistant principal for Aitken this spring.