SEEKONK — Local officials are finally going ahead with the fall town meeting that had been postponed five times because of the pandemic.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at noon Saturday in the auditorium at Seekonk High School.
Among the articles on the meeting agenda are town charter changes.
“There are no form of government changes but there are changes that some may consider major and other may not,” Town Administrator Shawn Cadime said.
A charter is a blueprint for local government.
There are also several requests to spend money from a main reserve fund known as free cash:
- $350,000 for renovating and furnishing space at the high school for a transitional program for ages 18 to 22;
- $500,000 for new sidewalks, curbing and guardrails for the east side of Arcade Avenue from Seekonk Human Services to Ledge Road near the high school;
- $157,000 for paving and landscaping a new playground at town hall;
- $144,000 for DPW equipment;
- $50,000 for repairs and upgrades to the public safety building;
- And $48,000 for irrigation wells for athletic fields near the middle school.
Voters will also be asked to support the lease of the former town landfill off Fall River Avenue (Route 114A) for solar power.
Rounding out the meeting are some zoning bylaw changes, including one that would require 25 percent of housing units be classified as affordable for developments with four or more proposed units or lots. Another proposed zoning bylaw involves permits for special events.
The meeting was initially supposed to be held Nov. 9 but was delayed to Dec. 5 because of the pandemic and state guidelines, and then to Jan. 4, Feb. 3 and March 1.
Town officials had decided to continuously postpone the meeting because of high numbers of COVID-19 cases and the desire to have as many residents who want to participate at the meeting attend.
For more information, visit www.seekonk-ma.gov.
