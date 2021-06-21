SEEKONK -- The town's fire chief has been arrested and charged with domestic assault.
David Rave, 52, of Cranston, R.I. was arrested Friday night and charged with domestic simple assault and disorderly conduct at his home, WPRI-TV Channel 12 in Providence reported Monday night.
Rave was arraigned by a justice of the peace on the two misdemeanor counts and released on $1,000 personal recognizance.
Police were called to the chief's home after receiving a 911 call, and police spoke with a female who said Rave came home intoxicated, became confrontational and hit and kicked her, and broke furniture, WPRI-TV said.
A responding officer reportedly called a supervisor when they learned he was the fire chief in Seekonk.
Rave, who had been a battalion chief in neighboring East Providence, was appointed Seekonk's fire chief last August by selectmen at the recommendation of Town Administrator Shawn Cadime.
Rave spent 35 years on the East Providence Fire Department, overseeing one of four firefighter groups as battalion chief. His base salary is $115,321.
Rave filled the vacancy left by the retirement in April 2019 of Michael Healy after five years as chief.
