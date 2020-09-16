SEEKONK -- The historic Old Grist Mill Tavern restaurant has survived a devastating fire, the coronavirus shutdown, and now is expected to make it with a new owner.
The establishment at 390 Fall River Ave. is for sale, but owner Greg Esmay, who has run the business for two decades, told NBC 10 News the sale has nothing to do with financial issues or the virus crisis.
In May, the restaurant added a "grocery line" during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, takeout, outdoor dining and indoor dining have been offered.
A Facebook post from the restaurant states, "No we are not closing."
Commercial Real Estate Exchange, a Massachusetts-based business, has the properly listed for $3 million.
“This gorgeous antique building, beautifully partially rebuilt in 2013 to replicate its original charm and home to one of the most popular restaurants and meeting spots for gatherings of all occasions for well over 60 years!” the listing says.
The rebuild followed a fire in 2012 caused by a truck loaded with bananas smashing into the building's natural gas line. The restaurant reopened in 2014.
Built in 1745, The Old Grist Mill Tavern is a renowned pre-Revolutionary War site in New England that provided nearby farmers a place to grind their grain. Eventually -- the exact year is unknown -- the tavern became a restaurant featuring everything from steaks to seafood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.