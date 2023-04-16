SEEKONK -- New leadership at the helm of town's police department has officially begun.
Police Chief David Enos was installed as chief during a public ceremony Saturday at the public safety complex off Taunton Avenue (Route 44).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
SEEKONK -- New leadership at the helm of town's police department has officially begun.
Police Chief David Enos was installed as chief during a public ceremony Saturday at the public safety complex off Taunton Avenue (Route 44).
Enos became the Seekonk Police Department's first deputy chief in 2019 and has worked for the department for two decades.
He oversaw the department on an interim basis for more than a year after the resignation in 2019 of Chief Frank John who was in the job for just six months.
Enos was promoted by selectmen in February to the chief's position.
Former chief Dean Isabella, who was hired in December 2020, was placed on leave and in January was dismissed with about a year remaining on his contract.
Town officials said a change in direction was needed, with someone who better understood the needs of the town and department.
Isabella has filed a federal lawsuit against the town alleging there was no cause for his removal. He had received praise for his efforts leading the police.
As the new chief, Enos said his main objectives are to recruit and retain police officers and fill vacant positions.
"We wish him the best of luck and success as Chief and look forward to his leadership," police said on social media.
Enos had actually been sworn in as chief at a selectmen’s meeting in February.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.