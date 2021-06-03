SEEKONK — Seekonk High School has announced the top two students from the Class of 2021, is scheduled to graduate Friday.
Madison Sirois has been named the valedictorian and Nicholas Jankowski the salutatorian.
According to the school, Sirois has consistently been recommended for the most demanding curriculum and has enrolled in eight advanced placement (AP) courses.
She received the Brown University book award for outstanding academic achievement and also was a recipient of the AP Scholar Award.
Beyond the classroom, Sirois is an executive board member of the National Honor Society, editor-in-chief of the yearbook and a four-year member of the concert and symphonic band. She has also performed countless hours of community service through Seekonk’s Key Club, the school said.
Sirois will attend Brandeis University this fall and study social sciences.
“Madison is a conscientious, diligent student who consistently works to her fullest potential,” Principal William Whalen said. “Madison’s compassion, intensity and commitment to self-improvement and helping others makes her a valuable member of her community and an asset to any college program.”
Jankowski is a consistent high achiever in what is predominately an all honors, AP and advanced level program, school officials say.
When not in the classroom, he’s the president and founding member of the Theoretical Physics Club, captain of the Science Bowl Team and a four-year varsity tennis player. He is also a member of the Math League, Model UN, Key Club, Ping Pong Club and marching band.
Outside of school, Jankowski has worked as a part-time grill cook and has volunteered at Seekonk’s Parks & Recreation summer camp.
“Nicholas is a truly outstanding young man who displays commitment, confidence and modesty,” Whalen said. “He’s an admitted ‘science geek’ and quite the intellectual.”
Jankowski will attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the fall and study mechanical and aerospace engineering.
