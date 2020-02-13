WRENTHAM — A contest for board of selectmen is shaping up for the town’s annual election April 6.
Former selectman Charles Kennedy, who decided not to run for a third three-year term two years ago, has pulled papers.
Previously, political newcomer Robert Morrison, who is retired, returned papers for selectman.
There is only one seat on the board of selectmen up for grabs this year, that of Gerard Nolan.
Veronica Gonzalez has returned papers for local school committee. The seats of Danielle Schmitz, the committee’s vice chair, and Kristi Brunick are expiring.
George Smith has returned papers for another term on the board of health he chairs. Smith has served on several town boards over the years.
For planning board, incumbents Stephen Schwarm and vice chairman Charles Woodhams have taken out papers and Schwarm has returned his.
Longtime assessor Irene Levesque has taken out papers for a two-year seat, and board Chairman Jonathan Marinelli has pulled papers for a three-year spot.
For library board of trustees, incumbent Robert Casavant has returned papers and board member Diane Rook has also taken out papers.
Housing authority member Alan Richard has returned papers as has Ann Smith for a second seat on that board.
Ed Goddard has returned papers for another term as town moderator.
All seats are for three years except that second assessor spot, the moderator position, which is one year, and the two housing authority seats, which are for five years.
The deadline to return nomination papers to the town clerk’s office is Tuesday.
