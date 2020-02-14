PLAINVILLE — A race is in the making for board of selectmen in the April 6 annual town election.
Christopher Desprez, who works in sales, has returned nomination papers for a three-year term on the board as has incumbent Stanley Widak, who has been filling a one-year unexpired term.
Desprez has also returned papers for planning board, which Widak also serves on, having been re-elected last year.
The five-year planning board seat of Michael Czarnowski is up and he has returned papers as well.
Lauren Francesca Saunders has returned papers for a local school committee seat held by Amy Abrams.
King Philip Regional School Committee member Samad Khan is looking for another term, having taken out papers.
Also, Daniel Bratton has pulled papers for the assessor’s seat now held by Richard Hamilton, who doesn’t plan to run.
And park commissioner Jason Morneau has taken out papers for another term.
Other incumbents who have returned papers are Town Clerk Ellen Robertson, board of health member Robert Davis, library trustee Paula LaMontagne-Mealy, and housing authority member Jean Anzalone.
No one has taken out papers for constable, and incumbent Michael Coates isn’t planning to run again.
The deadline for getting papers and submitting them to the board of registrars/town clerk is at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. They must be signed by at least 42 registered voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.