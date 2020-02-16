NORTON — The latest affordable housing project planned in town is earmarked to be built off Mansfield Avenue (Route 140) near Norton Reservoir, not far from the Xfinity Center.
The 100-unit apartment building, to be called Norton Crossing, is planned to be built on a commercially-zoned site near Great Woods Plaza where Roche Bros. supermarket is located.
There will be a mix in the number of bedrooms, and a total of 75 of the units are scheduled to sell at market rate, with 25 percent classified as affordable to allow it to fall under the state’s 40b comprehensive permit law.
That allows the developer to supercede most local zoning and board regulations, and build beyond normal density restrictions.
Representatives of developer A.R. Building Company of Pittsburg, Pa,. this past week obtained support from the board of selectmen to apply to the state Department of Housing and Community Development.
The plans would then go before the town’s zoning board of appeals, which is the main town board that would review and vote on the development. The ZBA will be asked to approve waivers for use and building height.
Selectmen are attracted to the fact the developer continues to own and manage its properties, unlike some developers of projects such as the one at 274 East Main St. (Route 123).
Board members at a previous meeting held off voting on the letter of endorsement, with some selectmen voicing concerns.
Part of the building would be four stories, another section five stories.
Selectwoman Renee Deley was concerned with the height of the building, its impact on the “character of the town” and for safety reasons, wondered if the fire department ladder truck could reach the top floor.
“That wouldn’t be a concern for us,” Deputy Fire Chief Benton Keene said.
The ladder can reach 100 feet and the building would max out at 62 feet.
Fire Chief Shawn Simmons is requesting a second access way that would go around the building.
A fire hydrant also has to be installed.
“That can be a very tough road,” Selectwoman Mary Steele said, referring to traffic.
Police Chief Brian Clark said he also has no serious problems with the project.
“I don’t see it as a huge deal,” Clark said of traffic impact. “There are a lot of cars coming out of Roche Brothers.”
The chief said there were more concerns with traffic being generated by the 300-plus unit housing development at 274 East Main.
However, “we haven’t seen any traffic issues there,” he said.
The ZBA likely will still require a traffic study.
Town officials are also requesting a sidewalk from the development to the plaza that the developer has agreed to and is expected to be a condition required by the ZBA in any decision.
There are some wetlands on the site, and 179 parking spaces are planned.
The property owner is paying $4,460 in taxes and the proposed $15 million development is estimated will yield about $222,000 in taxes along with $30,000 in permit fees.
“We like it for its location in Norton and regionally,” developer Jason Kambitsis said, mentioning a bus line and Interstate 495 nearby along with the plaza. “It has all the services.”
The complex would tie into town sewer and water lines.
A.R. Building has similar projects underway and recently built in Rhode Island, including Cumberland and North Smithfield. However, the Norton project would be its first in Massachusetts. It has an office in Westerly, R.I.
The business has been around half-a-century and has about 9,000 luxury apartments and town houses throughout the eastern United States, along with office space in the Pittsburgh area.
