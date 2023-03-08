ATTLEBORO -- Legal woes are mounting against Sean D. Murphy, the self-proclaimed master thief who led the theft of $2.5 in gold and Super Bowl rings from a city factory.
Days after he was sent to prison for 18 months for violating his probation in the 2008 E.A. Dion high-tech break-in, Murphy, 58, now faces new criminal charges issued Tuesday in Lynn District Court.
Murphy faces charges of violating the state’s stolen valor law by dressing up in camouflage and misdemeanor larceny by false pretenses for collecting donations for homeless veterans outside a Whole Foods store in Swampscott in 2021, according to authorities.
Murphy also faces a civil complaint filed in Suffolk Superior Court by the state’s Attorney General’s office for the alleged activity.
On Monday, a Suffolk Superior Court judge issued an order barring Murphy and his longtime companion Rikkile Brown from operating both their political petitioning business and a non-profit called Help Homeless Veterans Inc.
Murphy, according to the complaint, was working for Political Petitioning of MA, a for-profit limited liability company, and was on the board of directors of Help Homeless Veterans Inc., a non-profit charity.
In addition to wearing military garb, Murphy collected donations while at a table adorned with an American flag, veterans pins and a plastic container wrapped in paper that stated “homeless vets,” according to the complaint.
Murphy, who admitted to police that he was not a veteran, could not be reached Wednesday for comment. But in interviews with Boston media, he has claimed the collections were legitimate.
Murphy and Brown did contribute $343 from donations collected outside supermarkets to a national homeless veterans group, according to the complaint.
However, the attorney general’s office believes the money they gave is a small fraction of what was collected. The pair was not properly registered or reported to the attorney general’s charities division, according to the complaint.
Under the stolen valor law, individuals are prohibited from obtaining money, property or any other tangible benefit by posing as an active duty member or veteran of the military.
Persons are barred under the law from wearing military regalia, gear or uniforms or by using falsified military identification. A conviction carries up to one year in jail.
Murphy’s attorney in that matter, Frank Sanchez of Lynn, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday morning.
Murphy, a career criminal from Lynn, was the leader of an organized group of criminals called the Lynn Breakers who used high-tech equipment to foil alarm systems to break into businesses.
He was sentenced to two years in prison followed by five years of probation in December 2019 for stealing gold and Super Bowl rings from E.A. Dion in 2008.
He also served a 13-year federal prison sentence for a Brink’s armored car facility in Columbus, Ohio, in 2009 in which millions of dollars were accidentally set on fire while breaking into a safe.
Last Thursday, he admitted in Fall River Superior Court to violating his probation by giving his probation officer conflicting information about his address and committing larceny by false pretenses in Swampscott.
In a statement Wednesday, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said Murphy was a career criminal who has a history of stealing from and defrauding people.
“He was surrendered to probation because he lied to his probation officer and was defrauding the public under the guise of helping veterans,” Quinn said.
“This is clearly despicable conduct," Quinn said, “but fits the pattern of his past criminal behavior. Unfortunately it appears the defendant is not going to stop his long term pattern of deception and fraud.”
