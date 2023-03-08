sean D. murphy
Sean D. Murphy appears in Fall River Superior Court in 2019.

 David Linton/The Sun Chronicle

ATTLEBORO -- Legal woes are mounting against Sean D. Murphy, the self-proclaimed master thief who led the theft of $2.5 in gold and Super Bowl rings from a city factory.

Days after he was sent to prison for 18 months for violating his probation in the 2008 E.A. Dion high-tech break-in, Murphy, 58, now faces new criminal charges issued Tuesday in Lynn District Court.

