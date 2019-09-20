NORTH ATTLEBORO -- State Sen. Becca Rausch toured North Attleboro High School Friday to get a in-person look at the new technology it has been purchasing and to talk to students.
Rausch, D-Needham, recently got $50,000 in the state budget for an "Maker Space" room at the high school that will include computers and a laser engraver to do engineering and robotic projects.
Principal Peter Haviland said the funding for the Maker Space room is just now arriving at the school department and equipment will be purchased soon.
Rausch also took a look at an innovation laboratory the school has built in a space that 14 years ago was an auto repair shop.
The lab is equipped with Macintosh computers for doing graphic design and other artistic work.
Junior Dylan Desrosiers said he is looking forward to using the recently-opened lab because the Macintosh computers are the "industry standard" for graphic design, digital media, and photo shopping under "real world" conditions.
Junior Shruti Srinivasan said she uses the lab to help design the student yearbook.
Another technology innovation throughout the school district is the purchase of Chromebooks for students, which Haviland said came from funding provided by a tax increase approved by voters.
Rausch, whose district includes North Attleboro, Plainville, Wrentham, Norfolk and part of Attleboro, held a wide-ranging discussion with students, teachers and administrators before the tour.
In addition to Haviland, Desrosiers and Srinivasan, the group included sophomore Brody Rosenberg, senior Sameul Osa-Agbontaen, Senior Maria Fitian, Superintendent Scott Holcomb, music curriculum leader TJ Rizzo, science curriculum leader Geoff Burgess, and head guidance counselor Judd Gavin.
