By 3 p.m. Attleboro had already shattered its record for highest vote total and highest percentage in a 21st century state primary.
By mid-afternoon 7,420 people had cast ballots, pushing the percentage to 23.89, almost eight points higher that the previous high of 15.7 percent.
At the end of the day the vote total was up to 9,142 with a turnout of 29.44 percent, both double the typical numbers for a state primary.
Two factors appeared responsible.
The race between Sen. Edward Markey and Rep. Joseph Kennedy III for Senate clearly drove the overall vote while the race for 4th Congressional District seat appeared to be an afterthought for many voters.
And the mail-in ballot option, offered by the state because of the coronavirus pandemic, was very popular and at least in Attleboro helped drive the vote total higher.
In Attleboro, Kennedy beat Markey 63 percent to 37 percent.
Democrat Becky Grossman stopped six rivals for the 4th District seat with 1,688 votes.
In the Republican primary, Kevin O’Connor beat Shiva Ayyadurai in the Senate race and Julie Hall beat out David Rosa for the 4th District contest.
Of the 7,420 votes registered by 3 p.m., 4,627 were mail-in or early voting ballots cast before primary day.
Another 128 were absentee ballots bringing the pre-primary day total to 4,755.
A Sun Chronicle reporter visited four of the news organization’s 10 communities on Tuesday afternoon and everyone who revealed their choices knew who their choice for senator was.
The opposite was true when it came to the choice for 4th District seat.
Some people left each of the nine Democrat slots blank and some people, while they clearly remembered their vote for senator, could not recall who they chose for Congress just minutes before, which suggests they closed their eyes and picked one.
Two of the nine, Dave Cavell and Christopher Zannetos, had already pulled out.
In Mansfield, three voters, one woman and two men, all unenrolled voters who took Democratic ballots, voted for Markey citing his “experience.”
None of them, however, chose a congressional candidate.
The woman said she was “not a Kennedy fan” and that she didn’t recognize any of the candidates for Congress.
One of them, she said, made a disparaging comment about “old white men in Congress” and that turned her off.
The two men who left the 4th District slot blank said they were not familiar enough with any of them to vote for one of them.
Another woman, also an unenrolled voter who took a Democratic ballot, said she voted for Kennedy.
“I think we need a change,” she said.
Another woman who said she’s a registered Republican voted for Shiva Ayyadurai for Senate over Kevin O’Connor and chose Julie Hall over David Rosa.
Both were recommended to her by a friend who knows both candidates.
And she especially liked Hall, citing her military service.
Over in Foxboro, a male registered Democrat said Kennedy was his guy.
“I think 44 years is long enough,” he said of Markey’s time in the House and Senate. “We need a new generation.”
He said Markey used to be for term limits before he was against them, spending nearly half a century in Congress.
The same gentleman said he could not recall who he chose for the 4th District.
A reporter suggested a few names and he finally settled on Natalia Linos. There was no specific reason.
“I didn’t know any of them,” he said.
Another male registered Democrat also chose Kennedy. He identified himself as a member of the town Democratic Committee and was very familiar with all the candidates.
“I want someone younger with more energy,” he said. “I’m looking for a senator who can stand up to Trump and Joe is doing that full-throatedly.”
For Congress he chose Jesse Mermell and he had a reason.
“I liked her message as well,” he said, citing her progressive agenda.
Another female registered Democrat chose Kennedy for Senate.
“I think he’s fantastic,” she said. “He’s done a great job so far in everything he’s done.”
It was a different story when it came to the congressional race.
“I don’t remember,” she said. “I’m sorry.”
In Norton three voters questioned all chose Kennedy for Senate.
One man, a registered Democrat, said Kennedy’s support of unions was the reason for his vote.
“I’m a union guy,” he said. “And we need some new blood.”
His choice for Congress was dictated by his wife, he said, as she stood by his side.
He voted for Jesse Mermell.
“My wife said that was the best,” he said.
Meawhile his wife, and unenrolled voter who took a Democratic ballot, said she voted for Kennedy as well.
“I think it’s time for new blood,” she said. “Forty-four years is a long time to be in one place.”
Another registered Democrat, a member of the sprinkler fitters union, said Kennedy was his choice because of his union’s endorsement.
At first he couldn’t remember his choice for the 4th District seat.
“I don’t even know who was on there,” he said.
But then he said it was the first name on the ballot and that was Jake Auchincloss, a former Marine, which the gentleman did recall.
In Attleboro it was a mixed bag.
An unenrolled Democratic male voter said his choice for Senate was Markey.
“I like how things have been going so far,” he said. “There’s nothing I want to change.”
When it came to the 4th District however, he was flummoxed.
He said he voted for the candidate named Alan.
That would be Alan Khazei.
When asked why he laughed a little sheepishly and revealed his well though out plan.
“My dad’s name is Alan,” he said.
Meanwhile, a registered Republican woman chose Kevin O’Connor for the Senate and Julie Hall for the House.
“We need a change,” she said. “I want to shake it up a little.”
Another registered Republican, who was a little nervous about admitting his political persuasion, said he voted for Shiva Ayyadurai for Senate.
And like so many of his Democratic “friends,” he left the 4th District choice blank. “I didn’t know them,” he said.
