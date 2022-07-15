As of July 9, there have been 1,944,319 “confirmed and probable” cases of coronavirus recorded in Massachusetts since the pandemic began in March of 2020, according to the statistics published by the state’s Department of Public Heath on July 14.
That equals about 27.65% of the state’s recently revised population of 7,029,917. The number of confirmed cases was 1,783,187.
But the number of cases is likely higher because people who tested positive at home may not have reported the illness.
The number of “confirmed and probable deaths” from coronavirus as of July 9 was 21,068 which is 1.08% of the nearly 2 million cases.
The number of confirmed deaths was 19,818.
And while the chances of dying from the disease are slim, especially with the advent of vaccines and better treatments, those most likely to die are over the age of 60, according to the numbers.
That age group accounts for 90.79% of all coronavirus deaths, or 19,129 deaths.
Those younger than 60 account for 9.2%, or 1,939 deaths.
Currently the average age of those dying from coronavirus is 82, according to DPH numbers.
And so far, 11,461, or 54.4%, of all deaths from coronavirus have been suffered by persons over the age of 80.
Another 4,857, or 23.05%, have been suffered by those over the age of 70.
That means that 77.45% of all deaths have been suffered by those over the age of 70.
Looked at in another way, the young have contracted the greatest number of cases and suffered the fewest deaths.
Those up to age 29 have contracted 825,282 cases of coronavirus and suffered 109 deaths, which is about one-hundredth of 1% of the total number of cases in that age group.
Those from age 30 to 59 have contracted 805,990 cases and suffered 1,830 deaths, which is 0.22%.
Meanwhile those 60 and up have suffered 312,516 cases and 19,129 deaths, which is 6.12% of all cases in that age group.
There were another 531 cases of unknown ages which suffered no deaths.
Level of transmission in 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area — low in Bristol County; medium in Norfolk County
Number of new cases since July 7, 2022 — 213, an increase of 19, or 9.79%, from the 194 in the week ending July 7.
Percentage positive tests for the area — 7.31%, up 0.76 points from the 6.55% recorded on July 7.
Percentage vaccinated with two shots — 70.53%
The percentage is down from the week ending July 7 (71.40%) because the Department of Public Health revised its population number to reflect the latest census, which increased the area’s population from 198,294 to 200,793.
Percentage vaccinated with booster — 39.95%
That percent is also down for the same reason. In the week ending July 7 it was 40.35%.
Number of people currently hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial with coronavirus — 5.
Percentage of coronavirus patients hospitalized at Sturdy who are unvaccinated — 40.
Three are vaccinated, two are not.
Number of deaths in the area since the week ending May 26 — 10.
There have been at least 389 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.
A poll taken this week got responses from nine of the 10 communities.
Plainville did not respond.
That’s a death percentage of 0.91% of the 42,575 cases recorded in the 10 communities.
The current average age of death statewide is 82.
Massachusetts’ level of transmission, according to the CDC:
No counties have a high level of transmission.
Seven — Barnstable, Dukes, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth and Suffolk — have medium levels of transmission.
Seven — Berkshire, Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester — have low levels of transmission.
For more information go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html.
Percentage of positive tests in state — 7.05%, up 1.01 points from the 6.04% recorded in the week ending July 7.
Breakdown
New cases Vax rates
Attleboro 60 67.61
- Foxboro 16 77.43
- Mansfield 25 79.17
Norfolk 10 81.50
- North Attleboro 31 69.82
Norton 14 69.93
- Plainville 14 72.46
Rehoboth 8 59.33
- Seekonk 20 52.01
Wrentham 15 80.00
- Indicates vaccination rate went down because Department of Public Health began using new population numbers which reflect the most recent census. Vaccination rates went down where populations went up.