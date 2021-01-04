WRENTHAM — A senior living community is planned in the west end of town.
To be called Wrentham Highlands, the development is targeted for 40 1/2 acres at 1139 West St. and 120 Hancock St.
Plans call for 46 housing units — 15 of them single family homes and 31 in duplex and triplex buildings.
The project will go before the planning board Wednesday during a public hearing. The board’s virtual meeting starts at 7 p.m. on the Zoom platform with the hearing set to start at 7:15 p.m.
For information on how to watch the meeting or participate, and for more information on the housing plans, vist www.wrentham.ma.us and go to planning board.
Wrentham Highlands, which has a Watertown address, is seeking a site plan review and special permit for a senior living community.
The land, owned by John Hasenjaeger of Walpole, is zoned residential, with 87,120-square-foot lot sizes, which is over 2 acres.
The development would be served by town water and an onsite septic system.
There are wetlands on part of the property, which has a house, with the remainder fields and woodlands.
