ATTLEBORO — At age 95, Joan Mooney isn’t going to let a pandemic virus ruin her day.
She is still walking three to four miles a day around the riverwalk in downtown Attleboro and she is still socializing at the Larson Senior Center on South Main Street.
Health experts say the elderly are the most vulnerable to the coronavirus, but Mooney said she is going about her normal routine.
“I’m not going to worry about it,” she said of the virus Thursday while spending time at the Larson Center. “If it gets me, it gets me.”
Louise Motta, 77, of South Attleboro, said she is still visiting the senior center and won’t let talk of the virus interfere with her life.
“I think it’s a lot of hype,” she said. “You’re more likely to get the flu than coronavirus. People are overreacting. I’m not stocking up. I’m not buying extra toilet paper. I’m just going about my business.”
Kathy Puget, 65, said her concern is that President Trump seems to be saying things that are contrary to what health experts are saying.
Mooney said she hopes the senior center doesn’t end up closing, but if it does she will find other things to fill her day, maybe walk even more and stop for coffee at Morin’s diner.
At present, there are no plans to close senior centers in the area, but some are curtailing activities.
Marc Craig, director of the Foxboro Council on Aging, said they have had to cancel a trip to Italy that was planned for April 23.
Italy has been one of the countries hardest hit by the virus.
He said the trip is being rescheduled for next year.
The Foxboro COA doesn’t have any large gatherings planned for the near future, so other services and activities are continuing.
But, vehicles and facilities are being sanitized several times a day, he said.
Mansfield Town Manager Kevin Dumas said the Mansfield Council on Aging will remain open for individuals, but group activities and meetings have been suspended until at least April 11.
The Larson Senior Center was a hive of activity Thursday, despite the virus.
Upstairs about 20 people were in line waiting to have their taxes done. Downstairs there was a group of women in an exercise class while another group chatted over coffee.
Director Madeleine McNielly said she hopes the center doesn’t have to close because it provides critical services to the elderly, including providing 30 lunches a day.
There are also calls to take regarding fuel assistance, providing tax help to 600 seniors, doing outreach and giving the elderly a place to go, she said.
One big concern right now, she said, is some drop-off centers don’t want to take a monthly food delivery the council makes for low-income people. The council brings 20 pounds from the Boston Food Bank for each person.
“It’s their lifeline,” she said.
McNielly said the center is taking precautions, such as providing hand sanitizer and posting signs telling those who are sick to not enter.
But seniors need it to stay open, she said.
“I personally do not want to close,” McNielly said. “I feel the scope of services is too critical. If we shut the doors, I don’t know how we would accommodate them.”
